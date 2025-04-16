Missing Noida Teen Found, Says Ran Away As Parents Opposed Wish To Join Army

A class tenth student, who was missing since April 14 after he left for his coaching classes, was found at the New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday and told police that he ran away from home as he was upset with his parents for opposing his decision to join the army.

Krishna Gopal Sharma, in charge of the Sector 113 Police Station, Noida, said that "on 14 April, a complaint was received that a 16-year-old student of class 10th was missing".

He left home for coaching classes but the employees of the coaching centre told the student's father at around 2 pm that he did not come for the class.

A case was registered under Section 137 (2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 113 Police Station and a police team was formed to trace the student, he said.

The student's family shared his picture on social media groups with an appeal for assistance in finding him, and within no time the message went viral on many groups.

"The police team checked CCTV footage of nearby places and also enquired with local people about the student. On Wednesday, the student was found by a police team at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"He told the police that he wanted to join the army. He is the only son of his family, because of which his family members are objecting to his decision to join the Army," Sharma said.

The teenager has been reunited with his family, the police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)