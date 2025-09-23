'Missing Khedkars' Drama Drags On. Cops Issue Lookout For Puja's Parents

Police in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have issued a lookout notice against Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, the parents of ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, who made headlines last year for lying about physical disabilities and forging a backward classes certificate to clear the IAS exam.

The notice has been issued in connection with a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai last week, in which a concrete mixer truck hit a private vehicle, a SUV, belonging to the Khedkar family.

The accident led to an argument at the site and escalated to Dilip Khedkar and his driver/bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, allegedly kidnapping the truck driver's aide, 22-year-old PK Chauhan, to demand financial compensation. Chauhan also claimed he faced death threats.

Chauhan was eventually rescued from the Khedkar's Pune bungalow; he was stashed in the domestic help's quarters. However, there was no sign of either Dilip or Manorama Khedkar.

Both have been on the run for nine days now and may have fled the country.

Last week, after police traced the truck driver to the Khedkar home, Manorama Khedkar blocked them from entering the bungalow. She assured the cops she would bring the accused to the local police station by 3 pm. Believing her, the officials left. However, she did no such thing.

When the cops returned she reportedly unleashed guard dogs at the cops.

The police returned again 24 hours later. By this time Manorama Khedkar had left.

Dilip Khedkar went missing shortly after the trucker was kidnapped; the bodyguard and he reportedly locked Chauhan in the bungalow and drove away. The bodyguard, arrested days later, told the police he drove Dilip Khedkar to Ahmednagar after which he was cut loose.

A fourth person, as yet unidentified, is also on the police's radar, sources said.

The Khedkar family has been involved in many controversies in recent years.

Last year, a viral video showed Manorama Khedkar brandishing a gun during an argument over a land dispute. The video sparked outrage and led to her arrest from Hirkaniwadi village in Raigad.

In May the Supreme Court granted Puja Khedkar anticipatory bail; the court said that if she were to be arrested, she could be released on Rs 35,000 cash surety.