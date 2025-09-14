Missing Truck Driver Rescued From Sacked IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Pune Home

A truck driver, missing after an accident with a car, has been traced to the Pune home of sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar, bringing fresh trouble for the former officer.

In September last, the Centre dismissed Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her selection in one of the most sought-after branches of government service.

Ms Khedkar was found guilty of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits. After cancelling her selection, the UPSC had barred her from taking the entrance exam for life. The Commission found her guilty of faking her identity to take the exam multiple times.

Cut to present, after the accident between a mixer truck and a car at Airoli signal in Navi Mumbai, the truck driver was found missing, said the police.

Driver Prahlad Kumar was driving his mixer truck when his vehicle hit a car with number plate MH 12 RT 5000, said the police.

After this, two people in the car, said the police, forcibly made Prahlad Kumar sit in their car and took him with them.

Upon investigation, the cops traced the car, which was found at the house of Pooja Khedkar in Chatushringi area of Pune.

The police rescued the kidnapped driver from the ex-officer's home.

However, the cops faced resistance from Puja Khedkar's mother.

The cops said that Pooja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, misbehaved with the police, refused to open the door and obstructed police action.

Sacked IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, confronts police during rescue of kidnapped truck driver from her home. Constable: 'You're not opening doors, not cooperating.' Mentions 'IPS'—context unclear.

For this reason, the cops have issued summons to Manorama Khedkar, asking her to appear at the police station for further questioning.

Last year, a viral video showed Senior Khedkar brandishing a gun during an argument over a land dispute. The video sparked public outrage, leading to her arrest from Hirkaniwadi village in Raigad.

