Police Went To Puja Khedkar Family Home Looking For Truck Driver, Found Dogs

In an unlikely turn of events, police looking for a truck driver involved in a car accident rolled up at the house of Manorama Khedkar, the mother of ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar, who made headlines last year for lying about physical disabilities, changing her surname, and forging a backward class certificate to clear the competitive civil services exam.

The cops traced the driver - Prahlad Kumar - to the Khedkar home in Pune's Chaturshringi neighbourhood. This was after eyewitnesses told the cops Kumar had been bundled into the car his truck, a cement mixer, hit and spirited away. That car was later located at the bungalow.

But that wasn't all the police found.

They found Kumar, who was being forcibly detained, and a recalcitrant Manorama Khedkar, who allegedly misbehaved with the authorities and, initially, denied them entry; a video shared on X seemed to show her peering from behind a red metal gate and arguing with the police.

Sacked IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, confronts police during rescue of kidnapped truck driver from her home. Constable: 'You're not opening doors, not cooperating.' Mentions 'IPS'—context unclear. #PujaKhedkar #ManoramaKhedkar #IAS #KidnappingCase pic.twitter.com/rHAssQfqZD — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) September 14, 2025

And the police also found dogs! Sources told NDTV Mrs Khedkar tried to scare the police away by siccing the canine guards on them. That plan, however, did not work.

Police entered the home and found and took Kumar into custody, and also filed charges against Puja Khedkar's mother, including that of kidnapping the truck driver.

"A team from Rabale Police Station was sent in connection with the kidnapping of a truck driver, who was traced to Manorama Khedkar's bungalow in Pune. When the team reached the bungalow, she did not cooperate... and allegedly obstructed them from discharging their duties," a senior Pune cop, Inspector Uttam Bhajanawale, told reporters.

Navi Mumbai Police also issued a notice to Mrs Khedkar - to appear for questioning.

Last year, a viral video showed MRs Khedkar brandishing a gun during an argument over a land dispute. The video sparked outrage, and led to her arrest from Hirkaniwadi village in Raigad.

In May the Supreme Court granted Puja Khedkar anticipatory bail; the court said that if she were to be arrested, she could be released on Rs 35,000 cash surety.

Puja Khedkar (left) and her mother, Manorama Khedkar.

Puja Khedkar had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's order.

"What is the meaning of 'not cooperating'?" Justice BV Nagarathana asked, "She has not committed a murder... this is not a NDPS (the anti-narcotics law) offence. She will cooperate."

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, argued against releasing Ms Khedkar, saying the cops needed continued custody to uncover details of a 'conspiracy'.

"We have found this is a scam which may involve persons involved in giving certificates, etc. We want to investigate whether this is an isolated case or there is a larger number of cases."

The court had replied that while the source from which Ms Khedkar got forged certificates needed to be revealed, she did not necessarily have to be kept in custody.

