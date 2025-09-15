Puja Khedkar's Father Kidnapped Truck Helper To Pay For Damage To Rs 2-Crore SUV: Cops

Dilip Khedkar, father of sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar, and his bodyguard had kidnapped the helper of a truck rescued from their home in Pune because their luxury SUV had collided with the vehicle and they wanted him to compensate for the damage, police said on Monday.

Officials said Dilip Khedkar and his wife, Manorama, are also believed to be on the run after telling the police that they would visit the police station. Manorama Khedkar had allegedly set dogs on a police team that had gone to rescue the helper, identified as 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar, and a case has been registered against her.

A cement mixer had collided with the Land Cruiser - which costs over Rs 2 crore - in which Mr Khedkar and his bodyguard Praful Salunkhe were travelling, at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. Witnesses said they had seen Mr Kumar being forced to sit in the car, which was then driven away. Mr Kumar was taken to the Khedkars' house in Pune's Chaturshringi, where he was allegedly held hostage and thrashed.

"Dilip Khedkar and his bodyguard were in the car when the accident occurred. They kidnapped the truck's helper because they wanted him to compensate them for the damage caused to it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane.

Officials said the truck owner had complained to them about Mr Kumar being missing and, based on witness accounts, they had reached the Khedkar's Chaturshringi house. There, Manorama Khedkar allegedly misbehaved with them and set a dog on the team. A notice pasted on the house was also torn.

The police managed to rescue Mr Kumar, and Dilip and Manorama Khedkar told them they would visit the police station the next day.

A case was filed against Ms Khedkar under sections related to obstructing government work, destroying evidence of crime/giving wrong information, and trying to save an accused from punishment.

Family Missing, SUV Too

When the police reached the house again on Monday morning, the staff were questioned and a phone was seized but the Khedkar family was nowhere to be found, and neither was the SUV. Officials said they suspect Dilip and Manorama Khedkar are on the run.

Puja Khedkar had hit the headlines last year for demanding perks such as a beacon during a posting as a probationary IAS officer and it had then come to light that she had changed her surname, lied about disabilities and forged a backward class certificate to get into the civil services.

She was later sacked and barred from taking the exam ever again.

Manorama Khedkar had also earlier brandished a pistol and threatened farmers during a land dispute.