Puja Khedkar's Family Bodyguard Arrested For Kidnapping Truck Driver, Parents Still In Hiding

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's family bodyguard, accused of abducting a truck driver after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, was arrested from Maharashtra's Dhule on Friday night, officials said. Praful Salunkhe, who has also been the Khedkar family's driver, was produced before the Navi Mumbai Belapur Court and was remanded to five days of police custody.

Khedkar's parents, Dilip and Manorama, are still missing.

The kidnapping case unfolded earlier this month when a concrete mixer truck, driven by Prahlad Kumar (22), brushed against a Land Cruiser on the Mulund-Airoli Road, triggering an argument with two occupants of the car. Investigation revealed that Khedkar's father and his bodyguard allegedly bundled the truck driver in the SUV and took him to Khedkar's bungalow - in a bid to get compensation for the damage caused to the car.

When the cops traced the truck driver's location, Khedkar's mother blocked them from entering the premises of the bungalow. Later, she assured the police that she would bring the two accused, who were involved in the abduction case, to the Chatushringi police station in Pune by 3 pm. Believing her, the officials left the spot.

However, when the police did not hear from Khedkar's mother, she refused to help.

When the cops returned to the bungalow, they found that the car involved in the crime was missing, along with Khedkar's father and their bodyguard. As they tried to enter the premises, Manorama unleashed two ferocious dogs to scare them. A day later, the police visited the bungalow again, only to find Manorama missing too.

The truck driver, however, was rescued.

The Khedkar family has been involved in many controversies in recent years.

In 2024, Khedkar, who was a trainee IAS officer, faced probes after allegations of misuse of power and false claims in her UPSC candidature. Months later, a viral video showed Khedkar's mother brandishing a gun during an argument over a land dispute, leading to her arrest. She was released on bail shortly later.