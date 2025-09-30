On The Run After Kidnapping, Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama Gets Interim Bail

Manorama Khedkar, the mother of former Indian Administrative Service probationer Puja Khedkar, has been granted interim bail till the next hearing on October 13 by a local court in Navi Mumbai in a kidnapping case.

Manorama Khedkar had been on the run after allegations surfaced that she and her family kidnapped a truck cleaner.

Her lawyers appeared before the additional district court in Belapur today and sought anticipatory bail in the case. While she was granted interim bail, the main hearing is scheduled on October 13 and the police's response is also awaited.

The controversy began after a road rage incident in early September on Navi Mumbai's Mulund-Airoli Road. A cement mixer truck allegedly brushed against an SUV, after which the SUV's occupants came out and forcibly took the truck cleaner to a bungalow in Pune. The property was allegedly linked to the Khedkar family.

The police reached the Pune bungalow after tracing the kidnapped man's location. However, Manorama Khedkar allegedly refused to open the gate for the police personnel to enter and also freed her ferocious guard dogs on the compound.

The police then filed several first information reports (FIRs) - for kidnapping in Navi Mumbai, and for obstructing public servants in Pune. The Khedkar family's bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her bail petition, Manorama Khedkar alleged she was being implicated and she would cooperate with the investigation. Allowing her petition, the court gave protection from arrest.

Police sources said their response to the court before the main hearing on October 13 will include forensic and technical evidence tracing the path of the SUV and accounting for the timeline of events. They indicated more charges may be added later.