Puja Khedkar's Father Goes Into Hiding After Kidnapping Truck Driver

The father of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar and his bodyguard, accused of abducting a truck driver in an SUV after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, remain missing with the vehicle since Sunday, a Navi Mumbai Police official said.

Khedkar's mother Manorama, who allegedly prevented police personnel from entering the family house in Pune a day before, has also gone into hiding, the official said on Tuesday.

The abducted driver, identified as Prahlad Kumar (22), was rescued from Khedkar's house on Sunday, within hours of his abduction, which took place on Saturday evening.

The incident unfolded on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai after the concrete mixer truck driven by Kumar grazed a Land Cruiser, sparking an argument with the SUV's two occupants, an official from Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai said.

He said the occupants of the SUV were identified as Dilip Khedkar (father of Puja Khedkar) and his bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe. They allegedly bundled Kumar in the SUV and took him to Puja Khedkar's bungalow, he said.

DCP (Zone I in Navi Mumbai) Pankaj Dahane on Tuesday said the driver was abducted in a bid to get compensation for the damage caused to the SUV.

"Police have not been able to trace the two occupants of the car so far," he added.

On Sunday, Manorama Khedkar had blocked police personnel from entering the premises of the bungalow located in the Baner area.

Manorama had assured the police personnel that she would bring the two accused (in the abduction case) to Chatushringi police station in Pune by 3 pm on Sunday, a police officer had said.

"Believing her (Manorama), the police team left the spot. However, when they called her around 3 pm, she refused to come and told them to do whatever they wanted to," the official added.

When the police personnel returned to the bungalow, they found the car involved in the crime was missing, he said.

Manorama allegedly ensured the car was removed, helped the two accused flee, and unleashed two ferocious dogs inside the gate to scare the police team, the official added.

Based on a complaint filed by a Navi Mumbai police officer, a case has been registered against Manorama under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duties).

A joint team of Pune Police and their Navi Mumbai counterparts visited the bungalow again on Monday afternoon, only to find Manorama Khedkar missing.

"Since no one was present to open the main gate, police personnel jumped over the iron gate and entered the premises. However, Manorama Khedkar was not found inside," said Uttam Bhajanawale, senior police inspector of Chatushringi police station.

