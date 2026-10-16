Missing J&K Special Police Officer Found Dead Near His Home In Kishtwar

A Special Police Officer (SPO), who had been missing for hours along with his service rifle, was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

According to police, 55-year-old Bashir Ahmed's body was found near his home in Kishtwar. Ahmed, a resident of Wanipora Trigam, had been posted at the Pedil police post since 2025.

He had gone missing with his self-loading rifle (SLR) and a magazine, prompting police and security forces to launch a search operation in the area.

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Sources said the SPO left for his home at around 7 am on Thursday morning, but did not reach his destination. When he did not reach home for hours, his worried wife, whose house is a 10-minute walk from the post, went there to inquire and was told that he had already left for home.

When he did not reach home even after his supposed departure from the post, Ahmed's wife informed the police.

As soon as senior officers were notified about the missing SPO, a search operation was launched in the area. Police party was sent in different directions. They also tried to track missing SPO through his mobile location.

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His body was finally spotted this morning lying behind his residence. The service rifle was also recovered. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has reached the spot. They are collecting evidence to find out cause of death. A criminal activity has not been ruled out.

The cause of death remains unclear and an investigation is underway, the officer said.