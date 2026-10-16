3 Detained After Missing J&K Special Officer's Body Found With Head Injuries

Hours after the body of a missing Special Police Officer (SPO) was found in the Trigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, three persons have been detained for questioning in connection with his mysterious death.

Bashir Ahmad, who was posted at the Pedil police post, was found dead near his residence a day after he went missing on Thursday morning. There were visible injury marks on his head when he was found.

Police suspect criminal activity behind the death. In this connection, three persons have been detained and are being questioned. Investigators suspect that the SPO was murdered, though they have ruled out any terror angle.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a land dispute could be the reason behind the murder. However, police said they do not want to jump to any conclusion till the investigation is complete.

Ahmad had gone missing along with his service rifle, prompting the police and security forces to launch a massive search operation.

Sources said when Ahmad did not return home in the morning, his wife got worried and started looking for him. She even visited the police post where he was deployed, and she was told that Ahmad had already left for home.

As soon as information about the missing SPO was received, SSP Kishtwar Sunny Gupta, as well as his team and the Special Operations Group (SOG), launched a search operation in the Trigam forest area.

Following the discovery of Ahmed's body and his service rifle from behind his house in Trigam, it was sent for post mortem.