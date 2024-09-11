Minors Among 7 Detained For Damaging Ganesh Idol At Pandal In Gujarat: Cops

Cops said extra police force has been deployed in the village (Representational)

Seven people, including three minors, have been detained for allegedly damaging a Ganesh idol at a pandal and putting their religious flag atop a nearby temple in Gujarat's Kutch district, a police official said on Wednesday.

These incidents took place on Tuesday at Kotda-Jadodar village in Nakhatrana taluka and an FIR was registered at Nakhatrana police station late in the night, said Superintendent of Police (Kutch-West) Sagar Bagmar.

"Local police launched an investigation on Tuesday evening after learning about the damage to the Ganesh idol at a pandal due to stone pelting. Locals also informed police that some persons had put their religious flag atop a nearby temple," said Mr Bagmar.

Following the probe, police have detained three minors who were involved in damaging the Ganesh idol, the SP said.

"Four adults were also detained for installing the flag on the temple. The situation is under control and extra police force has been deployed in the village," the official said.

He urged people to refrain from spreading rumours and warned against sharing video messages that disturb law and order.

A similar incident had taken place on Sunday in Surat city, where a violent clash broke out after some persons pelted stones at a Ganesh pandal. Police subsequently arrested 27 persons and detained six minors.

