Video: Elderly Man Flung 7-Foot In Air By Bull In Gujarat

The bull charged the man while he was passing by in Samman Madhapur village in Bhuj Tehsil district.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

The man suffered serious injuries.

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV camera, an elderly man was attacked by a stray bull and thrown nearly seven feet in the air in Gujarat's Kutch.

The bull charged the man while he was passing by in Samman Madhapur village in Bhuj Tehsil district.

As the man tried to scare the bull away with a stick, he was violently attacked and flung into the air. The video shows bystanders coming to the man's rescue but were unable to get close to the angry cattle.

The man suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The stray has been caught by the village administration.

(With inputs from Rajendra Thacker)

