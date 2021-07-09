Ministry Doesn't Operate On Unilateral Basis: Minister On Twitter Row

Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday took charge as Minister of State for Electronics and Information.

Speaking on Twitter row, the newly-appointed Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said that the "ministry doesn't operate on a unilateral basis."

Speaking to ANI after taking charge, Mr Chandrasekhar said, "I have just taken the charge. The Ministry doesn't operate on a unilateral basis and this has nothing to do with individual views and opinions. The Ministry will sit with the new Union Minister and address all these issues."

For the past several months, Twitter has been involved in a stand-off with the Indian government over the new amendments in the country's new Information Technology laws.

Earlier, in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the Central government informed that Twitter Inc had failed to fully comply with the IT Rules 2021 in spite of the three months time granted to all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs). The deadline for complying with the new rules was May 26, 2021.

The centre has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 from various High Courts to the top court.

India's recently enforced law, Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021, came to regulate the functioning of online media portals and publishers, social media companies like Facebook, Twitter - rendering their services as ''intermediaries'' - and as well as over-the-top (OTT platforms).

According to amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker and appoint grievance redressal officers based in the country to deal with online content flagged by authorities and courts and assist in investigations.