Celina Jaitly Claims She Has No Communication With Her Children Despite Joint Custody: 'They Are Brainwashed To Say Things Against Me'

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about what she describes as a painful custody battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag, alleging that she has been denied any access to her three children despite an Austrian court granting joint custody.

In an emotional post on X, the actor detailed her experience of leaving Austria, returning to India, and the legal and financial hurdles she says have kept her separated from her sons Winston, Viraj, and Arthur.

In her post, Celina wrote about the moment she decided to leave Austria in October last year, claiming she fled an abusive marriage with the help of neighbours.

"I Lost My Children the Day I Chose to Leave Austria to Protect My Dignity, My Children & My Brother. For the thousands of men & women who have written to me about the abuse they have endured in their marriage. I want you to know that you are not alone! 11 Oct 2025 In the early hours of the morning, I left Austria with the assistance of neighbours to escape what I had experienced as systematic oppression & abuse. Thereafter, I was compelled to return to India with only a minimal sum of money in my bank account to navigate the rest of my life," she wrote.

She added that even after moving back to India, she had to seek court intervention simply to enter her own home, a property she says she purchased before her marriage. According to the actor, she was forced to take out a large loan to meet legal expenses, while her children remained in Austria.

Despite a joint custody order being in place, Celina claims she has been unable to speak to or meet her sons. "Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!" she wrote, calling the separation devastating.

The actor also stated that she has tried multiple times to reach an amicable settlement with her husband, keeping the interests of the children at the forefront, but says those attempts were met with unreasonable conditions.

She alleges that her efforts to co-parent have been obstructed through what she terms selective narratives and interference with parent-child contact.

In the post, Celina claimed that her children are being influenced against her. "There has been repeated interference with my children's access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born..." she wrote.

The actress further alleged that after she sought an amicable separation, she was presented with demands linked to her premarital assets and was even told to take up low-paid work in Austria to retain joint custody. "When I asked for an amicable separation, I was told that my professional background & achievements were irrelevant & was advised to take up work as a cleaner or in a supermarket... simply to retain the joint custody of my children," she stated, questioning why she was being denied the right to rebuild her life in India.

Celina concluded by calling out what she describes as systemic abuse and coercion, saying she has been left without access to her children due to jurisdictional and financial constraints.

Last year, the actor filed a domestic violence case against Peter and sought custody of their sons, also accusing him of financial misconduct. Both parties appeared before an Andheri court in December as the legal battle continues.

