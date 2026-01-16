X Down For Users In India, Several Other Countries; 2nd Glitch In 4 Days

Social media platform X was down again for thousands of users in India and several other countries for the second time in four days on Friday.

Reports of issues with the website began trickling in on Downdetector, which monitors outages, around 8 pm. They peaked at over 4,500 around 8.50 pm.

On Sunday, X's owner and billionaire Elon Musk had announced plans to publish the algorithmic code for the site's news feed and advertising systems in a bid to increase transparency. Musk said the code would be made open source and updated regularly to explain how posts are recommended to users.

"We will make the new X algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days.This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed," he had posted.

X has not issued a statement on the cause of the outage.