X Down For Thousands Of Users Worldwide, Including India

Elon Musk's social media platform X went down on Monday in a massive global outage, including in India.

X, formerly Twitter, is currently non-operational for thousands of users across India. According to platform outage tracking platform DownDetector, the X outage peaked at around 19:00 hours in India when the number of outage reports surged to over 25,000.

In US, there were more than 23,210 reports of issues with X, according to Downdetector

X was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022 for $44 billion.

After the acquisition, X rarely went off the grid unlike its peers Facebook and Instagram.

The company is yet to respond to the reason behind the mega outage.