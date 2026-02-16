X Down For Thousands Of Users Worldwide, Including India

X was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022 for $44 billion.
Elon Musk's social media platform X went down on Monday in a massive global outage, including in India.
X, formerly Twitter, is currently non-operational for thousands of users across India. According to platform outage tracking platform DownDetector, the X outage peaked at around 19:00 hours in India when the number of outage reports surged to over 25,000.
In US, there were more than 23,210 reports of issues with X, according to Downdetector
X was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022 for $44 billion.
After the acquisition, X rarely went off the grid unlike its peers Facebook and Instagram.
The company is yet to respond to the reason behind the mega outage.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world