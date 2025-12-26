Minister Says Bihar Liquor Ban Targets Poor, Advises Action Against Mafia

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Friday, criticised the Bangladeshi government over incidents of violence against the Hindu community in the South Asian country, holding the interim government there directly responsible for ensuring the safety of minorities.

Union Minister Manjhi said that it is the primary duty of any government to protect its citizens, and if Hindus are feeling unsafe in Bangladesh, it reflects a failure of governance.

He emphasised that just as minorities live safely and harmoniously in India, the people and government of Bangladesh must also come forward to ensure the protection of the Hindu community.

Referring to India's position on the issue, Union Minister Manjhi said that the Indian government has taken a firm and clear stand.

He noted that India has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh and has conveyed that when a particular community is selectively targeted, the issue can no longer be treated as an internal matter.

He also appealed to the international community to exert pressure to address the situation.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also adopted a strong stance on the liquor prohibition policy in Bihar.

While acknowledging that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's intentions behind the liquor ban were correct, Union Minister Manjhi raised serious concerns over its implementation.

He alleged that the current enforcement mechanism is primarily targeting the poor and economically weaker sections, while the real culprits remain untouched.

According to Union Minister Manjhi, more than 50 per cent of those jailed in Bihar under the liquor prohibition law belong to economically weaker sections of society.

Union Minister Manjhi urged the Bihar government, saying that the real test of the liquor ban will be when action is taken against senior officials who consume alcohol and the liquor mafia.

He said that arresting small-time offenders and highlighting statistics is self-congratulatory, while major players continue to operate freely.

Citing the Gujarat governance model, Union Minister Manjhi suggested that Bihar should adopt a more practical and effective approach to liquor prohibition.

He said that implementing the law on similar lines would help avoid unnecessary harassment of common people while still achieving the objectives of prohibition.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)