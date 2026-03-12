Pic: 1st Ship Carrying Crude Oil From Saudi Arabia Docks At Mumbai Port

A Liberian-flagged ship became the first one carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia to be docked at the Mumbai port on Wednesday since the Middle East conflict escalated over two weeks, delivering a body blow to supply chains, commodity prices and global transport.

The Shenlong Suezmax crossed the key maritime crossing Strait of Hormuz, currently facing severe bottlenecks as Iran vows revenge against US and Israel, to bring over 135,000 metric tons of crude oil to India. Around 20 per cent of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, where an India-bound Thai bulk carrier Mayuri Naree was hit by projectiles on Wednesday. Iran has said it will not allow a litre of oil to pass throught the chokepoint.

The crude oil that arrived at the Mumbai port will be sent to a refinery in Mahul. The ship's arrival is considered a major relief as a curb on domestic LPG cylinder supply has sparked worries among people across the country.

Originating from Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura port, the ship was cleared for transit through the strategic waterway by Iran.