Danish Prime Minister Visits Taj Mahal With Her Husband, Calls It A 'Beautiful Place'

In the visitors' book, Mette Frederiksen expressed thanks and said "this place is beautiful"

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg visited the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning and described it as a beautiful place.

Frederiksen had landed at Airforce Station in Agra around 8.30 pm on Saturday. She was received there by Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Kant Sharma, who was accompanied by officials from the city and police administration.

After the welcome, Frederiksen departed for Hotel Amar Vilas for the night stay.

On Sunday morning, the Danish PM, her husband and a delegation arrived at the Taj Mahal in eco-friendly vehicles. There the guests were welcomed by local artists of the 'Braj'.

Frederiksen spent one-and-a-half hours inside the Taj Mahal with her husband and took interest in the history of the monument explained by the tour guide.

In the visitors' book, Frederiksen expressed thanks and said "this place is beautiful".

After the Taj Mahal, the prime minister visited the Agra Fort at 10.50 am and explored the monument till 11.50 am.

During the VVIP visit, Taj Mahal and Agra Fort were closed for two hours, according to an order of the Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle.

The Danish prime minister is on her first state visit to India. She arrived in the national capital on Saturday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)