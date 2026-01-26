Meet Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, Who Continues To Thwart Trump's Greenland Plans

As US President Donald Trump repeatedly revives his interest in acquiring Greenland, one leader has stood firmly in the way, Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen.

From rejecting Trump's claims to defending Denmark's sovereignty and standing by Greenlanders, Frederiksen has emerged as one of the strongest voice opposing Trump's ambitions over the Arctic island.

Her message has remained consistent over the years: Greenland is not for sale, sovereignty is non-negotiable, and Europe will not be bullied.

Frederiksen's latest show of support came on January 23, when she landed in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, to meet Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, just days after Trump withdrew threats of taking control of the autonomous Danish territory.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Just landed in Nuuk. Glad to be back in Greenland. Looking forward to continuing the close cooperation - also in the preparations for the joint diplomatic effort. Thanks for the warm welcome, Jens-Frederik."

Her visit followed two turbulent weeks for Denmark and Greenland, during which Trump had suggested the US could use military force or impose tariffs to secure Greenland, citing concerns over China and Russia's presence in the Arctic.

Frederiksen rejected those claims, saying Denmark had long worked with NATO to strengthen Arctic security and remained open to dialogue, but not at the cost of sovereignty.

"We can negotiate on everything political; security, investments, economy. But we cannot negotiate on our sovereignty," she said on January 22, stressing that only Denmark and Greenland can decide their future.

She further said, "Security in the Arctic is a matter for the entire NATO alliance. Therefore, it is good and natural that it is also discussed between NATO's Secretary General and the President of the United States. The Kingdom of Denmark has long worked for NATO to increase its engagement in the Arctic. The Danish government has coordinated our efforts with the Greenlandic government Naalakkersuisut throughout the process."

'Europe Will Not Be Blackmailed'

Earlier this month, Frederiksen had said Europe would not give in to Trump's tariff threats linked to Greenland.

After Trump threatened a 10% levy on goods from allied nations opposing his plans, Frederiksen and other European leaders released a joint statement warning that such moves could undermine transatlantic ties and trigger a dangerous downward spiral.

"We want to cooperate and we are not the ones seeking conflict. And I am happy for the consistent messages from the rest of the continent: Europe will not be blackmailed. It is all the more important that we stand firm on the fundamental values that created the European community," she wrote on Facebook.

Clashing With Trump, Again And Again

Frederiksen's standoff with Trump is not new. It dates back to 2019, during her very first weeks as prime minister, when Trump suggested the US buy Greenland, a territory that has been part of the Danish kingdom for over 300 years.

During a visit to Greenland to meet then PM Kim Kielsen, Frederiksen had told the local newspaper she hoped Trump's suggestion was not "seriously meant."

She also dismissed the idea as "absurd," saying, "Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. Kim Kielsen has of course made it clear that Greenland is not for sale. That's where the conversation ends."

"Jokes aside, we will of course love to have an even closer strategic relationship with the United States," she had added.

Trump had reacted angrily, cancelling a planned visit to Copenhagen and calling her remarks "nasty."

Asked later by The New York Times if she regretted her response, Frederiksen said, "It's a closed chapter."

That chapter, however, reopened on January 7, 2025, even before Trump's inauguration, when he said for the first time that he would not rule out using military force to obtain Greenland.

Defending Denmark's Soldiers

Frederiksen has also pushed back hard against Trump on NATO and military issues. On January 23, she criticised Trump for claiming NATO allies had avoided frontline combat in Afghanistan.

Calling the remarks "unacceptable," she said they deeply hurt Danish veterans. "I fully understand that Danish veterans have said no words can describe how much this hurts. It is unacceptable that the American president questions the commitment of allied soldiers in Afghanistan," she wrote on Facebook.

A Leader Shaped By Confrontation

Frederiksen's willingness to stand up to powerful figures goes back to her teenage years. As a high school student, she once confronted skinheads who were harassing immigrant children. The confrontation ended with her being punched in the face.

Reflecting on that moment years later, she said, "I don't know if it tells something about my character, maybe it tells us more about his."

Born in Aalborg, Denmark, Frederiksen joined the youth wing of the Social Democrats at just 15. Her first political home was the youth wing of the African National Congress.

She attended the Aalborghus Gymnasium and studied administration and social science at Aalborg University, graduating in 2000.

She entered Denmark's Parliament in 2001 at the age of 24, quickly gaining a reputation as a fearless speaker unafraid of challenging senior figures. In her early years, she stood out with casual clothes and spiky hair.

Following her election to the parliament, she was named as her party's spokesperson for culture, media, and gender equality. The subsequent year she received the Nina Bang award for showing political courage, enthusiasm and impact with social feeling.

She went on to serve as Minister of Employment after the Social Democrats won the 2011 election, and later as Minister of Justice in 2014. Following her party's defeat in 2015, she became Leader of the Opposition.

In 2019, at 41, she swept into office as Denmark's youngest prime minister and only the second woman to hold the post. After the 2022 election, she continued as prime minister, this time leading a coalition government.

Leading Through Crises

Frederiksen's tenure has been marked by major crises. During the Covid-19 pandemic, her government ordered the mass culling of millions of minks over fears they could spread the virus, a decision that sparked controversy and led to high-level resignations.

She survived the backlash and was later credited with steering Denmark through the pandemic with relatively low infection rates while keeping public services largely open.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Frederiksen was among the first European leaders to commit F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv and boost weapons production for Ukraine, urging Europe to act decisively.

On immigration, Frederiksen adopted some of Europe's strictest asylum rules, including offshore camps and family separations. While human rights groups have criticised the measures, they have sharply reduced arrivals and strengthened her political standing at home.

Balancing The US Alliance

Despite the sharp words, Frederiksen has continued to underline her belief in maintaining strong ties with the US.

During the interview with New York Times, she said one of her most important guiding principles was keeping Europe's alliance with America strong, or at least intact. She also said she deeply respects the role the US played in ending World War II and protecting Europe.

"I really believe that everything would have gone wrong for Europe if it wasn't for D-Day and for the big role of the US.in ending the Second World War. You saved us," she told The New York Times. "And you have done that again and again."

Her goal, she said, is not to escalate conflict but to resolve it. "I will do whatever I can to keep us together in this world, and therefore I'm not starting a conflict. I'm trying to solve a conflict," she said.

For Mette Frederiksen, Greenland is a matter of sovereignty, and principle, lines she has made clear she will not allow anyone, even a US president, to cross.

(With inputs from news agencies)