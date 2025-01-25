Trump's "Fiery" Call With Danish PM Over Greenland Has "Freaked Out" Danes

The notion of the United States purchasing Greenland has been a topic of discussion for months, but recent developments suggest that President Trump's administration is more serious about the proposition than initially thought.

A "fiery" phone call between President Donald Trump and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has reignited the debate over Greenland's future, with the US leader's intentions remaining unclear.

Trump's unwavering stance on taking over Greenland, despite officials' repeated assertions that it's not for sale, has left many in Denmark and Greenland reeling.

At the heart of Trump's interest in Greenland lies its strategic importance for national security. The island is rich in minerals crucial for technology and defense, including rare earth elements used in mobile phones, electric vehicles, and weapons. With China dominating the global rare earth market, Greenland's reserves have become increasingly vital to the US.

Trump has been wanting to take over the island nation of 56,000 people since his first term.

Greenland's location, straddling the shortest route between Europe and North America, makes it a critical spot for the US military and its ballistic missile early-warning system. As China and Russia expand their influence in the Arctic, the US seeks to maintain its dominance in the region.

Brian Hughes, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, told Fox that Trump has made it clear "the safety and security of Greenland is important to the United States as China and Russia make significant investments throughout the Arctic region. The President is committed to not only protecting U.S. interests in the Arctic but also working with Greenland to ensure mutual prosperity for both nations".

"He was very firm," a source told the Financial Times, describing Trump's tone during the phone call. "It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous."

The phone call was "fiery" with one official calling it "horrendous", per the Financial Times.

The call "utterly freaked out" the Danes, one Danish official said. "The intent was very clear," another official told the outlet. "They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode."

Trump's aggressive pursuit of Greenland has been met with resistance from Denmark and Greenland. Frederiksen has emphasised that Greenland is not for sale, and its Prime Minister, Mute Edege, has reiterated that the island's people do not want to be part of the US.

However, repeatedly, the US says that Greenland is important for its national security. Despite Frederiksen's offer to increase the cooperation between Greenland and US on military bases and resources, Trump was aggressive and confrontational. Moreover he has not ruled out the possible use of military force in Greenland.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump wrote on Truth Social last month.

Residents of Greenland have also expressed their distrust of Trump and his intentions. "I don't trust the guy," Bilo Chemnitz, a resident of Nuuk, told The Washington Post. "I want Greenland to stay like it is."

"I don't like the way he talks about Greenland," resident Ida Abelsen similarly told the Post.

The diplomatic relations between the US and Denmark have been put to the test, as Trump's pursuit of Greenland continues to garner attention and criticism.

