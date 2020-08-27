'MeToo' Allegations, Awards Snub Upset Sushant: Rhea Chakraborty To NDTV

Rhea Chakraborty said Sushant Singh Rajput believed "someone was behind MeToo allegations"

Sushant Singh Rajput was deeply upset over "MeToo" allegations and also at being overlooked for film awards, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty said today in an exclusive interview.

The 34-year-old actor faced harassment allegations during the "MeToo" movement in 2018, when reports said he had misbehaved with his "Dil Bechara" co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

"I feel the MeToo allegations are what started the pressure. He believed someone was behind it. He used to refer to the people as 'them'. I don't know who they are. He believed someone was behind Sanjana Sanghi," Rhea Chakraborty said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. The Mumbai police said it was suicide and questioned many in the film fraternity on possible causes like nepotism, toxic rivalries and bullying of outsiders.

"It is a difficult industry. The ups are up and the downs are really low. Certain things affected him and his mental health. One of them was the MeToo allegations that were later cleared up. He is not that kind of a guy. He was the most respectful person. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi was not clearing it up. He thought it was part of a larger nexus by Rohini Iyer - his 'friend'. I have told this to the police and Enforcement Directorate," Rhea Chakraborty, who is also an actor, told NDTV.

She also talked about the actor being upset about not being nominated for awards despite his good work and even when his films were acclaimed, for example, Chhichhore.

"Not being nominated for awards even though films made money and even though he was a brilliant performer. These are the things that upset him. He felt, what is the point if no one is taking note. Frivolous blind items. He was worried and scared of Sanjana Sanghvi before the promotions began. Today I understand as I am going through the same thing," she said.

The 28-year-old, who is being investigated by multiple agencies over the death, described Sushant Singh Rajput as the "best guy and most beautiful person she ever met".

"I still cannot believe it (his death). He was absolutely the best guy and the most beautiful person I have ever met. He wanted to do charity. He was the greatest boyfriend ever. He looked after me. He always advised me. I was proud of him, of how much he had achieved coming from a small town. We bonded over this. Since I also am an outsider and have grown up all across India. Our relationship was like a fairy tale. Yes, we had problems."

On her "I am sorry" after learning of his death, which led to wild allegations, Rhea Chakraborty said: "What would you say to someone who has lost his life? I am sorry you lost your life. I am sorry. What else do you say? It is basic human courtesy. His sister Shweta Kirti also put a post "I am sorry babu" but no one is talking about that."

"I still cannot believe it (his death). He was absolutely the best guy and beautiful person I have ever met. He wanted to do charity. He was the greatest boyfriend ever. He looked after me. He always advised me. I was proud of him, of how much he had achieved coming from a small town. We bonded over this. Since I am also an outsider and have grown up all across India. Our relationship was like a fairy tale. Yes, we had problems."