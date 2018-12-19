"Meri Madam Mahan": Mother Of Mumbai Man Freed By Pak Meets Sushma Swaraj

Hamid Nihal Ansari was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 and was imprisoned in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court on December 15, 2015.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: December 19, 2018 15:11 IST
Hamid Nihal Ansari's mother hugged and thanked Sushma Swaraj after his release from Pakistan.


New Delhi: 

Hamid Nihal Ansari, the software engineer who has returned home after spending six years in a Pakistani jail, met Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday and narrated his ordeal.

The 33-year-old, who crossed the Wagah-Attari on Tuesday, became emotional while talking about his jail term in Pakistan, officials said.

Mr Ansari thanked Ms Swaraj and the Foreign Ministry for persisting with the case and taking it up with Islamabad.

"Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai (My Bharat is great, my madam is great. Madam has done everything)," Mr Ansari's mother Fauzia, who accompanied him for the meeting, said.

Hamid Nihal Ansari and family met Foreign Minster Sushma Swaraj after his release from Pakistan.

The Mumbai resident was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 and was imprisoned in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court on December 15, 2015.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted:

Pakistan claimed that Mr Ansari was an "Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes and forging documents."

He entered Pakistan from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

According to official sources, India issued 96 notes verbales to Pakistan seeking consular access to Mr Ansari.

On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court gave the Pakistan government a month's deadline to complete his repatriation process. In reply to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother Fauzia Ansari, the high court was informed that he was in custody of the Pakistan Army and was being tried by a military court.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

