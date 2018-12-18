Mumbai Engineer's Homecoming After Six Years In Pakistan Jail

Pakistan authorities arrested him when he crossed over from Afghanistan border in Jalalabad to Peshawar

An engineer from Mumbai, who spent the last six years in a jail in Pakistan on espionage charges, has crossed the Attari-Wagah border to reach India. He was released earlier today.

Hamid Nehal Ansari, 33, was greeted by his family and many officials at the Wagah border. His parents could be seen hugging him as he crossed over into India and an official handed him a bottle of water.

Islamabad had alleged that Mr Ansari was an "Indian spy" who illegally entered Pakistan and accused him of being involved in anti-state crimes, forging documents.

Mr Ansari, however, had left India for Afghanistan's capital Kabul for employment in November 2012, and since then was reported "missing".

News agency IANS quoting reports says he became friends with a Pakistani girl on social media and reached Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to save her from a forced marriage.

He was arrested by Pakistan authorities when he crossed over from Afghanistan border in Jalalabad to Peshawar in Pakistan on November 12, 2012. He was sentenced to three years in jail by a military court, but even after his jail term ended, Mr Ansari was not released from prison.

The foreign ministry said that it has received a note from Pakistan that they would be releasing Mr Ansari on Tuesday.

"It is a matter of great relief, especially for the family members, that six years of incarceration of the Indian civilian in Pakistan jail is coming to an end," Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

(With inputs from IANS)