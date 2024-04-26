Mehbooba Mufti's Poll Campaign Involves Schoolkids. Rights Body Steps In

Mehbooba Mufti is the PDP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat

In a significant development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took cognisance of a report on 'X' accusing PDP President and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat candidate Mehbooba Mufti of using school children for campaigning in the election.

In a communication to Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the child rights panel has taken suo motto cognisance of the matter and is informing the CEC of the same for deemed appropriate action against her.

Mehbooba Mufti is the PDP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat and her main rivals are Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC and Zafar Iqbal Manhas of the J&K Apni Party.

The constituency goes to vote on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

