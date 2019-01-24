Meghalaya Miner's Body Pulled Out From Flooded Mine 42 Days After 15 Were Trapped

The body was recovered from a depth of 35 metres within the flooded mine

42 days after 15 miners were trapped in a flooded illegal "rat hole" mine in Meghalaya, the Indian Navy today managed to recover a decomposed body from the flooded mine. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The body, which was disintegrating, had been spotted last week, but on Wednesday disintegrated and slipped to the bottom of the main shaft while the Navy was trying to bring it out.

Today, the body was recovered from a depth of 35 metres within the flooded mine, brought up to the water surface, and then pulled out by a crane.

Officials say the Navy personnel are trying their best to locate the remains with their unmanned Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) in the flooded mine in East Jaintia Hills.

The 15 miners had disappeared inside the mine on December 13 last year.

According to five miners who had a narrow escape, one of the workers could have accidentally punctured the walls of possibly another nearby abandoned and flooded mine.