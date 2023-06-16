Medical Student Dies By Suicide Over 'Break Up' In UP's Modinagar: Cops

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are probing the matter.

A 24-year-old female medical student allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Thursday, police said.

Divya Jyoti was a third-year MBBS student and hailed from Kannauj district, they said.

She lived in a rented accommodation in Surya Enclave colony of Modinagar town with her friends, police said.

"When her hostel mates went to Jyoti's room in the afternoon they found it closed. They knocked on the door several times but she did not respond. They called on her mobile phone but the call went unanswered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar said.

"Her friends immediately informed Manoj Kumar, the landlord, who broke open the rear door of the room and entered inside. They found Jyoti was hanging from the ceiling fan," the officer said.

According to a suicide note found in her room, the woman killed herself because of break up with her lover.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are probing the matter, said the DCP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)