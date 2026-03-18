Mediation Skills Taught In Sign Language, A First In Country

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (MPSLSA) has trained persons with hearing and speech impairment in mediation for dispute resolution using the sign language.

The training programme was held here from March 14 to 18.

MPSLSA Deputy Secretary Aniruddha Jain said that during the five-day training programme, 30 participants, including 25 professionals from the deaf and mute community, were taught sign language mediation techniques for a total of 40 hours.

"This was the first such training program in the country," he said.

Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Patron-in-Chief of the authority, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, attended the closing function via video conference.

It was not only the conclusion of a training exercise but the beginning of a new and inclusive approach to dispute resolution that fosters harmony and strengthens human relationships, the chief justice said.

Mediation is not confined to verbal communication, but is deeply rooted in understanding, sensitivity and trust, he said.

Justice Vivek Rusia, Administrative Judge, High Court of Madhya Pradesh and Executive Chairman, MPSLSA, said the initiative is a pioneering effort aimed at integrating hearing and speech-impaired individuals into the mainstream mediation framework.