Mayawati Party Leader Mahendra Gupta Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly polls was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city on Monday night, police said.

Mahendra Gupta was shot in the head near a marriage garden on Sagar Road, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

"Mr Gupta died on the spot. The accused fled from the scene of crime," the SP said.

A resident of Ishanagar town, Mr Gupta had contested the 2023 Assembly polls from Bijawar seat on a BSP ticket and secured third place after garnering 10,400 votes.

Mr Gupta's private security guard Abdul Mansoori said he was shot by a motorcycle-borne man.

The accused fled by the time he could load his rifle to retaliate, Mr Mansoori said, adding he had seen the attacker and could identify him.

The BSP leader had come to Chhatarpur to attend a marriage ceremony when the incident occurred.

