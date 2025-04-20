Video: Elderly Man Thrashed By Doctor, Dragged At Madhya Pradesh Hospital

In a shocking display of brutality, a 77-year-old man was mercilessly beaten by a doctor at the district hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, last Thursday. What followed was even more disturbing - the frail old man was dragged across the hospital premises and allegedly threatened with confinement inside the hospital's police outpost.

The incident, which occurred on April 17, was captured on mobile camera by the bystanders.

Udhavlal Joshi had brought his ailing wife to the hospital for the treatment of a stomach vein disorder. He said they were waiting in a queue like countless others when a doctor confronted them.

Irritated by the crowd, the doctor asked them why they were in the queue, according to Mr Joshi. When he tried to explain, the doctor allegedly slapped him. Then, the doctor dragged him towards the police outpost inside the hospital premises.

"The doctor kicked me and dragged me to the chowki. He slapped me and broke my glasses. He also tore my slip and threatened to kill me. My wife was also assaulted," Mr Joshi told reporters.

Facing public outrage and undeniable evidence of the incident, the doctor fled the scene. The outrage also forced hospital authorities to take action.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr GL Ahirwar, civil surgeon at the hospital, admitted that the incident occurred at the hospital two days ago.

"Initially, the doctor claimed the patient behaved indecently. However, the video clearly shows unacceptable and shameful conduct by the doctor. We immediately ordered a departmental inquiry. A notice has been issued, and inquiry committee members are on their way," said Dr Ahirwar.

He said the matter was brought to the authorities' attention through NDTV. "We have got directions from the administration. Strict action will be taken," he assured.