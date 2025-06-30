3 Sibilings Drown While Bathing In Pond In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

Three minor siblings have drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Utavali village under Pipat police station limits, an official said.

Two brothers and their sister were bathing in the Ghuwau pond when one of them started sinking into the water. The other two tried to save the sibling, but in the process, all three got trapped in deep water, he said.

A goat rearer in the vicinity alerted the villagers, who pulled out the children and rushed them to the nearby Bijawar health centre, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The victims have been identified as Hari Yadav (12), Bhanu Pratap Yadav (7) and Sunita Yadav (10), the police said.

Bijawar's Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ajay Kumar Rithoriya said three children of the same family drowned. After learning about the incident, police reached the spot to investigate the matter, he said.

Bijawar BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla, who visited the hospital, termed it a "sad incident".

