1 Policeman Attacked Every Day In Madhya Pradesh, 5 Killed In 18 Months

In Madhya Pradesh, the men and women tasked with upholding the law are increasingly becoming targets themselves. In a startling disclosure before the Assembly, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav admitted that 612 policemen were attacked in just 550 days between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025. The scale of violence is grim: 461 separate incidents were registered during this period, leaving 612 officers injured and five dead.

The revelation came in response to a question by Congress MLA and former Home Minister Bala Bachchan, who pressed the government on rising assaults against law enforcement.

What makes these figures more alarming is that they have emerged despite the much-touted Police Commissioner System being in place in the state's two largest cities Indore and Bhopal since December 9, 2021. The system was introduced with the promise of stronger policing, faster crime response, and greater deterrence. Yet government data shows that major crimes continue to flourish. In Indore, between December 9, 2021, and July 12, 2025, police recorded 3,061 thefts, 11,567 vehicle thefts, 532 robberies, 308 murders, 5,045 cases of atrocities against women, and 409 cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC/ST).

Bhopal fared no better. During the same period, the city saw 2,378 thefts, 5,654 vehicle thefts, 191 robberies, 158 murders, 8,664 atrocities against women, and 356 atrocities against SC/ST. These statistics paint a bleak picture police officers are not only under constant attack on the streets but are also facing a wave of serious crimes that show no signs of slowing.