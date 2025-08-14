Maoist-hit Bastar Villages to Hoist Tricolour First Time Since Independence

Fourteen remote villages in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Bastar region will witness hoisting of the national flag for the first time since India gained freedom, with locals enthusiastically preparing for Friday's Independence Day celebrations in the region where insurgency once ruled the roost.

New camps of security forces set up near these villages have brought a sense of safety and hope among people. These camps are facilitating the celebration of national festivals for the first time there and paving the way for the development of these areas, police said.

"Tricolour will be hoisted in Gunjeparti, Pujarikanker, Bhimaram, Korcholi, Kotpalli villages of Bijapur district, Kutul, Bedmakoti, Padamkot, Kandulnar, Nelangur, Pangur and Rainar of Narayanpur district and Uskawaya and Nulkatong of Sukma on Friday, where such an event was not witnessed in the past since independence," Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Besides, Independence Day will be celebrated for the first time in 15 other villages of these three districts, which have seen tricolour hoisting for the first time during the Republic Day celebration this year, he said.

The establishment of new camps near these villages has pushed the Maoists on the back foot. It has also resulted in bringing down the incidents of black flag hoisting by Maoists (on Independence and Republic days) to almost zero.

Now, the national flag would be hoisted at these places with zeal and patriotism, he said.

"This August 15 will mark a truly historic milestone for Bastar. The transformation in these remote villages is both inspiring and heartening. What were once zones of fear and intimidation are today being prepared with joy and enthusiasm for the national celebrations. Children can be seen practising patriotic songs, elders are helping prepare the grounds, and entire communities are coming together in the spirit of freedom," the IG said.

This change has been made possible by the relentless and sustained efforts of our security forces and the establishment of new camps in interior regions over the past months, he said.

These camps have brought a renewed sense of safety, hope and belonging, replacing fear with confidence. The active involvement of villagers alongside our jawans in preparing for the festivities reflects the deepening bond between the people, the administration and the security forces, he said.

"This Independence Day, Bastar will shine brighter on the map of India - not just in spirit, but in the hearts of its people," he said.

All necessary security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the peaceful and safe celebration of Independence Day in the entire Bastar Range. Special forces like District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force, all wings of state police, and Central Armed Police Force troops have been continuously carrying out patrolling and other area domination activities in their area of responsibilities, he said.

Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, has been struggling with the menace of Left Wing Extremism for the past three decades.

Meanwhile, the state government has done all the preparations in all the districts, including capital Raipur, for the Independence Day celebrations, a government public relations official here said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will hoist the national flag in the morning at the Police Parade ground in Raipur and receive the guard of honour from different units of security personnel.

Other ministers and MLAs will take part in the Independence Day celebrations to be held at different places in the state, he added.

Security across the state, particularly in the Maoist-affected areas, has been stepped up because of the Independence Day celebrations, police said.

