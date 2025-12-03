12 Maoists Gunned Down, 3 Security Personnel Killed In Action In Chhattisgarh

One of the biggest anti-Maoist offensives in recent months is unfolding in the dense forests of the West Bastar Division, along the Bijapur-Dantewada inter-district border.

Security forces have recovered the bodies of 12 Maoist cadres so far, as the joint operation launched early Wednesday continues deep inside Maoist strongholds.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Today, our brave security forces neutralised 12 Maoists in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district. Continuous search and combing operations are underway in the area. In this encounter, DRG Bijapur's Head Constable Monu Waddi, Constable Dukaru Gonde, and Constable Ramesh Sodi made the supreme sacrifice. I pay my humble tribute to these brave soldiers."

"I pray to God to give the bereaved families the strength to bear this unbearable loss and grant peace to the departed souls. The other two soldiers injured in the encounter are out of danger. Arrangements have been made for their proper treatment. I wish them a speedy and complete recovery. This sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. This bravery and successful action of our brave soldiers is a clear indication that the end of the Red Terror is now very near. Our government and our security forces remain firmly committed to the complete elimination of Maoism. Our campaign will continue until the light of peace, security, and development reaches every village in Bastar," he added.

Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Yadav confirmed that teams from DRG Bijapur-Dantewada, STF, CRPF, and CoBRA were conducting a coordinated search when they came under heavy Naxal fire around 9 am. Intermittent gunfire persisted for hours, with security forces executing an aggressive counter-offensive.

Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P stated that weapons recovered from the encounter site include SLR rifles, INSAS rifles, and .303 rifles, along with other arms and ammunition. The identities of the killed Maoists are yet to be established.

The intense encounter, however, has taken a significant toll on the forces. Three DRG personnel from Bijapur were killed in the operation: Head Constable Monu Wadadi, Constable Dukaru Gonde, and Jawan Ramesh Sodi.

Two other DRG personnel were injured, though officials confirmed they are out of danger after receiving timely medical care.

SP Dr Yadav said that continuous search operations are still underway in the area. "Additional reinforcement teams have arrived. The force strength is adequate, the entire zone has been cordoned off, and the search is being intensified," he said.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, reacting to the developments, said, "The search operation was being conducted since morning by the STF, CoBRA Battalion, and DRG. It is deeply saddening that our DRG jawans have been martyred. Our forces are consistently achieving success in anti-Naxal missions, and today's action marks a major strike against Maoist groups."

With reinforcements deployed and the area sealed, security forces continue combing the forest for remaining Maoist cadres.