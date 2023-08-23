17 Killed As Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses In Mizoram

Mizoram Bridge Collapse: The incident was reported from Sairang area

At least 17 people were killed after an under-construction Railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram today.

Officials said many more are feared trapped at the site and efforts are on to rescue them. "There were about 35 to 40 construction workers when the bridge collapsed," they said.

The incident was reported from Sairang area, about 21 km from Aizawl.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for those who died in the accident, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.



Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said rescue operation is underway at the accident site.

"Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," he said on social platform X, previously known as Twitter.