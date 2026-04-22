Manipur Tense As Blockades By Kuki, Naga Groups Paralyse National Highway

The situation in Manipur continued to remain volatile on Sunday as economic blockades imposed by both Kuki and Naga organisations severely disrupted movement along National Highway-2, widely regarded as the lifeline of the state.

Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles remained stranded on the crucial highway amid escalating tensions following the May 13 violence and the alleged abduction of several civilians after the deadly ambush incident in the hill areas.

The United Naga Council announced an inter-district economic blockade across Naga-inhabited regions, alleging that six Naga civilians, including two pastors, are still missing despite repeated appeals and search efforts. The organisation accused authorities of failing to secure the safe return of the missing individuals.

At the same time, the Kuki Inpi Manipur extended its ongoing shutdown for another 48 hours, alleging that the government had failed to rescue missing Kuki persons reportedly taken hostage in Senapati district.

The parallel blockades have further intensified the crisis in the conflict-hit state, with transport services, essential supplies and movement of goods along NH-2 facing major disruption.

Officials said the situation became more sensitive after the killing of three church leaders near Zero Point between Kotlen and Kotzim areas under Kangpokpi district earlier this month. The incident triggered widespread outrage and deepened mistrust between communities already affected by prolonged ethnic tensions.

According to government sources, initial reports suggested that over 38 individuals had gone missing during the violence. However, authorities later confirmed that 32 people had safely returned, while efforts to trace the remaining missing persons continue.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched intensified search and domination operations across vulnerable areas of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts following intelligence inputs about suspected militant movement in the region.

Heavy deployment and surveillance measures were strengthened in Henglep area of Churachandpur district, while combing operations were also carried out in the hill ranges near Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei villages in Kangpokpi district.

In a separate operation, security personnel arrested an alleged active cadre of the banned militant outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak from Imphal East district. The arrested individual was identified as Laishram Jivan Singh (38), who was apprehended from Khabam Lamkhai Makha Leikai under Heingang police station limits.

Sources indicated that larger coordinated operations may soon be launched in sensitive hill areas as security agencies continue surveillance, search missions and area domination exercises to restore normalcy.

Amid the worsening crisis, a delegation of church leaders representing the Council for Baptist Churches in North East India and the Manipur Baptist Convention met Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal and offered to mediate between the communities.

Two separate church teams are expected to visit Kangpokpi and Senapati districts to hold peace discussions with civil society groups, church leaders and affected families. The teams will also urge the immediate humanitarian release of hostages from both sides as efforts continue to defuse tensions across the state.