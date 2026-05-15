31 People Held Hostage After 3 Killings In Manipur Released, 7 Still Captive

31 out of the 38 people belonging to different communities, who were taken hostage by armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi and Senapati districts after the recent violence, have been released. This came amid continued efforts by the Manipuri government and security agencies to secure the release of the civilians.

The armed groups had taken the civilians hostage after suspected terrorists shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi on April 13. A civilian was also shot down while his wife was wounded.

Among the released hostages were 12 women belonging to the Naga community. They were released at the Makhan village, officials said. Four men and ten women of the Kuki community, who were held in captivity in the Senapati district, were handed over to security forces. Two Salesian brothers of Don Bosco, including one from Nagaland, were also released by armed groups at separate locations.

On Thursday evening, three persons, including an 18-year-old woman, belonging to the Kuki community, were handed over to the police teams in the Senapati district.

According to one of the hostages' accounts, they were blindfolded and repeatedly taken through mountainous and forested areas, moved from one location to another under armed escort. Their hands were initially tied behind their backs while being forced to walk through difficult terrain.

They stated that although their hands were later untied, they remained blindfolded for most of the period they were held captive.

"No one assaulted us," the released hostage said.

Meanwhile, Kuki organisations, including the Taphou Kuki Village Authority, alleged that 23 villagers from Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district were being held hostage by Naga groups. The Senapati-based Tahazam Youth Forum claimed responsibility for detaining several villagers, describing it as retaliation for the alleged abduction of 18 Naga civilians from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13.

The United Naga Council (UNC) had urged Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh to ensure the release of all remaining hostages by 6 pm today, while Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) issued a similar ultimatum demanding the release of all captives by 5 pm.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Thursday said the government was actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure the release of these people. People from the Kuki and Naga communities also held separate sit-ins in the Kangpokpi district to protest against the alleged abductions.