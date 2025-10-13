When Hamas Captured Him, Wife Said, "Don't Be A Hero, I'll Wait". He's Back

"Daddy's here, Daddy's back. In just a moment, Daddy will give you a hug," Lishay Miran-Lavi told daughters Roni and Alma Miran over a video call as she waited for her husband Omri Miran, one of the Israelis taken hostage during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel and released today as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Visuals show an emotional wife and mother assuring her little ones that their two-year wait for their father is about to come to an end.

"Do you remember what Mom told you? Do you remember that I told you Dad would come soon? Dad has come back," she is heard saying.

Lishay Miran-Lavi adds that Roni, 4, and Alma, 2, have also dressed up for the joyful occasion. The children's excited voices are heard on the video call. "My sweethearts, in a few hours, Daddy will give you a hug if you want. And a kiss if you want. And you can show him your drawings," she is heard saying.

In two batches, 20 Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity were handed over to members of the Red Cross at Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. They were then brought to an Israeli defence facility near Reim for a check-up. Thereafter, they met their families, bringing two years of harrowing uncertainty to an end.

Omri Miran was in the first batch of seven hostages handed over to the Red Cross. Shortly after, Lishay Miran-Lavi shared a photograph of Omri with her and his father. "Daddy Omri is home," she posted on X.

אבא עמרי בבית.

Daddy Omri is Home.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/MrIT2hG51E — Lishay Miran-Lavi (@LishayLM) October 13, 2025

About 12 hours before Omri was released, Lishay Miran-Lavi posted a photograph of Roni and Alma glowing with joy. "Prepared and ready for Daddy Omri," the caption read.

According to The Times of Israel, Miran was taken captive from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the Hamas onslaught. Terrorists forced the family to open the door by threatening to shoot a neighbor in the head. Before Omri was taken away, Lishay Miran-Lavi told him "not to be a hero". "I love you, and I'll take care of the girls. I'll wait for you."

In an appeal to world leaders, especially US President Donald Trump, earlier this year, Lishay Miran-Lavi said Israel is "not truly free while hostages remain behind enemy lines". "True independence means no one is left behind. My daughters need their father. I need my husband. And our people need hope. Bring them home. All of them. Now," she wrote. Omri, like 19 other Israelis, is now home.