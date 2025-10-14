Twin Brothers' Emotional Hug Goes Viral After Release From Hamas Captivity

After being separated for more than two years, Israeli twins Ziv and Gali Berman met once again after Hamas released the hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The moment was very special for them, encompassing many days of waiting, worry and uncertainty. The twins' emotional reunion was a heartwarming moment, filled with hugs and smiles, leaving a lasting impact on everyone who witnessed it and prayed for their well-being.

The picture of the twin brothers was shared by the Embassy of Israel in London on their official X handle with a caption, "Gali and Ziv Berman, free and back home."

Gali and Ziv Berman, free and back home🎗️ 🇮🇱



The estranged twin brothers, held captive by Hamas, were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday as a prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire agreement came into force.

Israel Foreign Ministry also reposted the post. They shared pictures of other hostages who got released by Hamas, with a caption, "We've been waiting 738 days to say this - Welcome home Alon, Eitan, Guy, Ziv, Gali, Omri, and Matan!"

Ziv and Gali, lighting technicians by profession, were abducted from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 attack. They were among the seven people taken hostage that day, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

When the two were released on Monday and brought to Sheba Medical Center, Ramat Gan, hundreds of Israeli citizens warmly welcomed them with applause and slogans. Both the brothers smiled and waved towards the people and expressed their gratitude.