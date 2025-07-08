Manesar Mayor Alleges Haryana Minister Harassed Her Family

Mayor of Manesar Municipal Corporation, Indrajit Yadav, on Tuesday accused Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh of harassing her family members, days after her husband was booked in an assault case.

At a panchayat in Hayatpur village, Indrajit Yadav burst into tears while alleging that her husband Rakesh has been falsely implicated in the case and that police are acting under the pressure of minister Singh, a member of the panchayat said.

A video of the mayor crying in the panchayat went viral on social media, he added.

"Police are harassing me and my husband in this case. A false case has been filed against my husband under the pressure of Rao Narbir," the mayor alleged.

Despite several attempts, state minister Singh could not be contacted for comments.

Last month, Manesar councillor Dayaram's cousin Pradeep was attacked. It is alleged that the attackers snatched his gold chain and Rs 12,000 cash from him.

An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station against one Paramjeet, a resident of Shikohpur village and others, including mayor's husband Rakesh, according to police.

In the panchayat, while levelling serious allegations against Singh, the mayor claimed that the minister is unable to tolerate the defeat of his favourite candidate in the mayoral polls and that is why he is harassing her family members.

In the assault case, the Gurugram police had issued a notice to mayor's husband Rakesh and had asked him to come to the police station. But Rakesh did not come to the police station to record his statement, police had said earlier.

It may be noted that in the mayoral polls, BJP candidate Sundar Lal Yadav was defeated by independent candidate Yadav.

When contacted, a senior police officer said that the assault case is under investigation.

