Man Whose Phone Number Is Similar To Rhea Chakraborty's Gets Abusive Calls: Report

A resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra has switched off his mobile phone for the past few days as he was receiving too many abusive calls from people who thought it was Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty's number.

Rhea Chakraborty is in the news after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused her of "abetting his suicide".

News agency Press Trust of India reported that the reason for the confusion, apparently, is that the man's mobile number is quite similar to that of Rhea Chakraborty.

He had been receiving at least 30 to 40 abusive calls besides text messages every day, he told reporters, including from Press Trust of India.

"While covering Sushant Singh Rajput's case, a news channel flashed Rhea Chakraborty's number. There is difference of only one digit between my number and her number. Suddenly I started receiving calls from unknown people," he told news agency PTI.

Most callers hurled abuses. The messages received were also filled with hate, he said. "I finally switched off that number," he added.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The Patna police have registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for alleged "abetment of suicide" on the basis of a complaint registered by Sushant Rajput's father.



