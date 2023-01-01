Man Who Snatched Cop's Rifle In Kashmir 'Brought Back' With Family's Help

mmediately after the incident, security forces launched a manhunt. (Representational)

Police with the assistance of the family "brought back" the youth hours after he allegedly snatched a rifle from a CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the snatched weapon was also recovered.

"With assistance of family, police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie @ Soba Ganie, aged about 25 years, of Pulwama along with AK-47 rifle which he snatched from CRPF personnel today morning," Kumar said on Twitter.

He said the investigation in the case is going on.

"We appreciate the role of the family," Mr Kumar said.

Ganie had allegedly snatched an AK-47 service rifle from a CRPF jawan who was on duty in the Below area of Rajpora in the south Kashmir district, according to police.

Immediately after the incident, security forces launched a manhunt to recover the weapon and catch the snatcher, they said.

