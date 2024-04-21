Man Who Shot Dead Cab Driver Near Red Fort Arrested After Encounter

When Firoz was asked to surrender, he fired a gun shot at the police party.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man, who allegedly shot dead a cab driver near Red Fort, after a brief exchange of fire on Sunday, an officer said.

The person, Firoz, had allegedly shot dead a cab driver on April 15 after a brief row, police said.

"On Sunday, an information was received regarding whereabouts of Firoz, which led to a face off with a police team," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

When Firoz was asked to surrender, he fired a gun shot at the police party.

"The police team also fired back in self defence. The accused has sustained injured in his left leg. He was immediately rushed to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for medical care," said the DCP.

On April 15 around midnight, a 36-year-old cab driver, Mohammad Sakib, a resident of Zakir Nagar, was admitted to a hospital with gunshot wounds, along with a beggar Luv Khush, 15, a resident of Palwal. Sakib later succumbed.

During the probe, it was revealed that around 12 am, his Maruti Wagon-R collided with an e-rickshaw at the Chatta Rail Red light.

The e-rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between him and the rickshaw driver. The row led to a confrontation and three men assaulted Sakib. In the melee, his mobile phone was stolen, and his pocket picked.

When the assailants tried to flee, Sakib caught one of them, who shot him and ran away.

Police had on Wednesday arrested three people, including a woman, 24-year-old Ruksar. The other two were Sajid, 19, and Salman, 24.

