Man Knocks On Woman's Door For Water, Then Raises TV Volume, Kills Her

A history sheeter was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman in Kalyan in Thane district in order to start a street food business, a police official said on Saturday.

On March 20, Ranjana Patekar (60) was found murdered in her Ambivali home, following which a probe began, he said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Akbar Muhammad Sheikh alias Chand (30). He had knocked on Patekar's door seeking water, then followed her inside when he realised she was alone and strangled the elderly woman after turning up the television volume. Chand fled with gold earrings worth Rs 1 lakh," the official said.

"He was released eight months ago from Adharwadi jail in connection with a case registered with Khadakpada police station. He was unemployed since then and wanted to start a street stall selling momos," Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said.

Chand was arrested on Friday from Atali area and the stolen jewellery was recovered from him, Khadakpada police station senior inspector Amarnath Waghmode said.

