Man Kills Wife, Attacks Sons Over Sale Of Flat. Then Dies By Suicide

A man killed his wife and attacked his sons over a dispute regarding the sale of their flat in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday, police said. The man, Neeraj, then attempted to take his own life and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the cause of the dispute was the woman's intention to sell the flat which was registered under her name. Neeraj, however, did not want to sell the flat and frequent fights, reportedly, broke out between the two.

On Tuesday night, after an argument over the same issue, Neeraj stabbed his wife, and when his two sons, aged 8 and 12, tried to intervene to try and help their mother, he attacked them as well.

Following this, he attempted to take his own life.

When the neighbours heard the commotion in the flat, they rushed in and alerted the police who then took the injured to a hospital. While Neeraj's wife was declared brought dead, his sons and he were undergoing treatment at the hospital where he died.

Police said that both the sons are out of danger.