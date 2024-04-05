Man Kills 2 Then Dies By Suicide Over Love Affair In Indore: Cops

Hrishikesh Meena said the accused hailed from Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. (Representational)

A man armed with a pistol shot dead a woman and her male friend after having a tiff with them and then took his own life with the same firearm on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, in what police suspect to be a fallout of a triangular love affair, an official said.

The man, Abhishek Yadav (26), used a country-made pistol to fatally shoot the woman, Snehlata Jat (22) and her friend Deepak Jat (25) at the Swaminarayan Temple complex on Khandwa Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hrishikesh Meena told PTI.

He then shot himself with the same pistol, which has been recovered by the police, he said.

Prime facie, the tragic incident looks like a fallout of a triangular love affair, but investigations are on to ascertain the exact cause of the killings, the police officer said.

Hrishikesh Meena said the accused hailed from Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, the trio was engaged in a conversation for about 30 minutes before things went out of control and the murder-suicide occurred.

"Abhishek Yadav and Snehlata had become friendly two years ago. However, of late Snehlata had started maintaining distance from the accused, which had upset him immensely," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Yadav.

The accused first fired two bullets at Deepak Jat. A horrified Snehlata Jat clung to him after which he pumped two bullets into her as well, the police officer said.

After killing the two, Abhishek Yadav ran helter-skelter and finally entered into the premises of a private college where he placed the pistol on his temple and pressed the trigger, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)