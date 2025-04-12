Man Beats Wife To Death With Baton In Front Of Kids In Bihar, Video Goes Viral

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man allegedly beat his wife to death in front of their minor children following a domestic dispute in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Jhinga village under Motipur police station in the district on Friday evening.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Kalimullah alias Munna.

Kalimullah allegedly beat his second wife Mehruhnisha with a baton until she lost her life.

The incident, which took place in front of their children Samir and Salman, was captured on video and is now going viral on social media platforms.

As per the viral video, the accused was in such a rage that he continued to beat the victim even after she died.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after Kalimullah brought Mehruhnisha back home from her maternal house for attending a cousin's wedding.

However, a domestic dispute ensued, and in a fit of rage, he mercilessly assaulted her.

The children's desperate cries for help went unanswered as no one in the village came forward to save the victim from her husband.

As a result of this, once Mehruhnisha died, Kalimullah was able to flee from the scene of the crime immediately after the murder.

Kalimullah's first wife had passed away and Mehruhnisha was his second wife.

"The accused is currently missing and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him," DSP Suchitra Kumari of Muzaffarpur's Western Range told IANS.

An FIR has been registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of the complaint of the woman's mother Rajja Khatoon at Motipur police station, and the matter is under investigation.

"We have recovered the dead body of the victim and sent it to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. We have also formed a team to nab the accused. He is on the run," Kumari said.

Police are urging citizens not to circulate the video further to protect the identity of the victim and the minor children involved.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)