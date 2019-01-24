Man Attacked By Mob In Haryana, After Rescue, Cops Keep Him Chained

24-year-old was beaten, robbed by mob in Haryana's Rohtak.

A 24-year-old man was beaten up by a mob at a village in Haryana's Rohtak, allegedly for cattle smuggling. The police, instead of helping him, kept him chained inside the police station and registered a case against him for cattle smuggling, the man has alleged.

Naushad Mohammad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had gone to Rohtak on Saturday.

At Bhalaut, a nearby village, he was attacked by a mob of around 20 people, which also robbed him of Rs 2000 he was carrying.

Horrific cellphone images from the spot showed the man being tied to a pole and being beaten. One of his attackers even posed with him. The man, identified as Jaspal Gummama, has been named as main accused in the case.

The police, who later rescued him from the mob, kept him chained overnight at the police station, Naushad Mohammad said. He was released the next afternoon when activists held protests outside the police station.

The police have filed a case against 12 persons for the attack. A case of cattle smuggling and another under Prevention of Cruelty to animals have also been filed against Naushad Mohammad and two other men.

This is the second such incident this year. On January 3, a 55-year-old man, Kabul Miyan. was beaten to death in Araria district in Bihar, around 300 km from the state capital Patna.