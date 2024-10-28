Moving Train Catches Fire Near Rohtak, In Haryana, Few Injured

The train was headed to Delhi from Jind via Sampla and Bahadurgarh.

A fire broke out in a moving train near Rohtak, Haryana on Monday evening following an explosion in firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger, officials said. A few passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The fire broke out in a portion of the train and it was soon shrouded in smoke, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

"According to preliminary information, it is suspected that there was a short-circuit in an electrical appliance on the train and as a result, some firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger burst," the official said on the phone from Bahadurgarh.

Two to three passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said.

Forensic experts were called in to examine the spot and further investigation is underway, the officials said.

