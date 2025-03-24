Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader, Cop Planned To Frame Cow Vigilantes? Audio Goes Viral

An undated audio clip of the purported conservation of a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the ruling BJP's youth wing, with a police officer has triggered a political storm in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni.

In the audio clip, which has now gone viral, the BJYM leader, Mayur Dubey, can be purportedly heard colluding with Kanhiwada police station in-charge Omeshwar Thackeray to implicate activists of a Hindu organization.

Mr Dubey purportedly discusses fabricating a story to frame rivals "doing wrong things in the name of Hindutva," even mentioning funding and executing a plan to trap them using interstate cow smugglers as bait.

"We will give money, bear all expenses... Send a WhatsApp message to your personal number, the car shouldn't stop anywhere... This is advance, the rest in cash... Later, we will drag and beat those who complained against you or me," Mr Dubey can be allegedly heard saying.

In another clip, the police officer is allegedly heard informing Mr Dubey that senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders have been briefed about the questionable activities of certain individuals, particularly Madhav Dubey and Deepak Yadav, both linked to Hindu outfits.

NDTV does not confirm the authenticity of the audio clips, but the Superintendent of Police, Seoni, confirmed action has been taken.

"I was informed about the matter Saturday morning. An inquiry led by the ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) has been ordered to verify the audio. The station in-charge has been removed to ensure impartiality," he said.

The purported audio hints at a rift among the BJYM and other Hindu organizations like the Gau Rakshak Brigade, and alleges a nexus between the police and cow smugglers.

Seoni is a key route for cow smuggling from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Telangana. Last year, it saw the highest number of cow smuggling cases in Madhya Pradesh - over 55 cases, with 99 arrests and seizure of over 1,300 animals.

In June 2024, the mutilated carcasses of 54 cows were found in local forests, triggering massive unrest and the removal of the district collector and a senior police officer.

In 2022, two tribal men were killed by cow vigilantes in Seoni's Kurai area.